M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $246,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.40.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

