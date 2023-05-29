M&T Bank Corp Purchases 136,059 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,059 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $90,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

