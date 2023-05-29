M&T Bank Corp Sells 26,319 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.40% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $174,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,980. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

