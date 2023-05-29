M&T Bank Corp Sells 63,616 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 63,616 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,302,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $152,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in NIKE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.51. 7,911,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

