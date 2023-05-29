M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,636 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 272,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 54,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 166,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,941,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,928,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

