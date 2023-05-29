MVM Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,605,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,801,000. OptiNose makes up approximately 9.1% of MVM Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MVM Partners LLC owned 0.17% of OptiNose as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in OptiNose by 182.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptiNose by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. 530,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,146. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.22.

About OptiNose

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

