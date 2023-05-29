Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Up 20.9%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) traded up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 96,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 48,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Up 20.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

