Nano Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Nano has a total market cap of $95.75 million and approximately $777,367.59 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,652.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00329259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00555283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00420753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

