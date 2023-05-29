National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NKSH opened at $26.72 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Insider Transactions at National Bankshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.