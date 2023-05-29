National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKSH opened at $26.72 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at National Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mildred R. Johnson purchased 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $270,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

