Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
NTCO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 754,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
See Also
