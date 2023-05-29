Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0511

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $44,389.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00133247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00022036 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,245,351 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

