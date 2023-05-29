NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.51 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $43.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00005910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00052922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,934,555 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,934,555 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.63841492 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $37,360,354.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

