Neblio Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $95,912.75 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,680,028 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

