Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 379,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 203,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,499. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $36,483.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,931,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,755.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $36,483.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,931,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,755.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $58,256.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,517 shares of company stock worth $145,593. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 439,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

