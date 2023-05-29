NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Purchases A$22,276.15 in Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie bought 229,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,276.15 ($14,850.76).

Paul Rennie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Paul Rennie acquired 320,968 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,640.34 ($17,760.23).

About NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical and clinical studies of patented technologies. Its lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

