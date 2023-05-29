NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.92. 7,174,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.