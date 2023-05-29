NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $152,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in NIKE by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,911,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,374. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.