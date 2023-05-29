Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nordex Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

About Nordex

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

