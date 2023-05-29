NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $394.80.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $135,351,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.