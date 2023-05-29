NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $472.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.73.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $394.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

