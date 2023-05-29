NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $500.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a reduce rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

