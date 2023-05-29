Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Cut by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.8% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.94. 9,946,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,680,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

