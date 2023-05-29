OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in OPENLANE by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OPENLANE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

OPENLANE stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. OPENLANE has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.