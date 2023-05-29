Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

