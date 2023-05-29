Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.
Overstock.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
