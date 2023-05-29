Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.