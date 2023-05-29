Park National (NYSE:PRK) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Financial Review

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 28.29% 16.79% 1.33% Park National 26.68% 12.17% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Park National has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Park National.

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Park National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 1.88 $49.82 million $2.35 6.09 Park National $514.18 million 3.20 $148.35 million $8.76 11.61

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The GFSC segment offers consumer finance services in the central Ohio area. The All Other segment consists of Park’s operations as parent company, as well as SE Property Holdings LLC, a non-bank subsidiary. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newark, OH.

