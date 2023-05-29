Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

