Petiole USA ltd Acquires 12,945 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd owned 0.84% of California BanCorp worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of California BanCorp stock remained flat at $14.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.