Petiole USA ltd Increases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 266,362 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 19,609,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,867,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -0.51%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

