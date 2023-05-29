Petiole USA ltd Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Comerica accounts for about 2.2% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 10.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.99. 2,338,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.