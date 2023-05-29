PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,046 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

