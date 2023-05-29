PGGM Investments Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cummins were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $212.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

