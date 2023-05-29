PGGM Investments Sells 57,442 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,442 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MetLife were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MET opened at $51.81 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

