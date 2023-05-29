PGGM Investments Sells 663 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $170.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average of $179.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

