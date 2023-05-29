PGGM Investments Takes $10.18 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.6 %
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
