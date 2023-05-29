Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 307,040 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307,040 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Camtek by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 2,787.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camtek by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Camtek

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

