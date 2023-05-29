Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 45,612 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.70% of Kamada worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $949,970,200,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.31 on Monday. Kamada Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

