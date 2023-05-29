Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the period. NICE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.57% of NICE worth $69,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $188.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

