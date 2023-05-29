Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,728 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after buying an additional 62,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $243.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $287.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

