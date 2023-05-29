Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.36% of CEVA worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CEVA by 111.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

