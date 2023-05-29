Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $83.97 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,868 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $83,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

