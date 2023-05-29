Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,926,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,616,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $5,118,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $18,983,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $6,921,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Leonardo DRS Stock Up 2.7 %
Leonardo DRS Profile
Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.
