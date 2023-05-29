Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,461 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.31 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

