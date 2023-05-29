Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 3.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $65,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.93. 1,438,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,620. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average of $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

