Piper Sandler Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

