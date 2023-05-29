Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.56.

AutoZone stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,460.79. 214,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,577.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,499.09. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

