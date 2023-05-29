Pitcairn Co. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,451. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.52. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.