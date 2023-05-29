Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $23.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.39. 7,833,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,785. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

