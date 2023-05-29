Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.43. 3,287,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,788. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.95.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $2,789,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

