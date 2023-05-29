Pitcairn Co. Sells 4,663 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned 3.62% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 354,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 166,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter.

OUNZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 971,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

